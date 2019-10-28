Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $101.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.45 million and the lowest is $99.20 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $131.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $399.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $404.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 366,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 572,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 341,158 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.