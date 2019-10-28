Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after buying an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 136,286 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 379,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,424. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $76.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

