Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $71.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.93 million, with estimates ranging from $284.93 million to $293.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,112,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,918.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,402 shares of company stock valued at $95,589. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $448,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

