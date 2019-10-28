Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $467.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $467.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $412.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III bought 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,377,509 shares of company stock worth $25,641,396. 40.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,543,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 391,359 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,862,000 after buying an additional 593,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,329,000 after buying an additional 362,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

