Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. WillScot reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.74 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 213,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 2,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.