Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.79. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

B traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 619,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $270,369.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $445,632. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.