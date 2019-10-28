Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Funko posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,159,312.50. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,184,588 shares of company stock valued at $129,263,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Funko by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Funko by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 1,012,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $857.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

