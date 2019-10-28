Zacks: Brokerages Expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. NewLink Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLNK. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NLNK opened at $1.54 on Friday. NewLink Genetics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

