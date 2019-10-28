Zacks: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Culp an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.44. Culp has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In other Culp news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $30,520.00. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Culp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.