Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMV (NYSE:IMV) to Hold

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

IMV stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. IMV has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

