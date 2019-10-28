Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Panasonic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 billion. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

