Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quidel has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen Gibson sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67,515.00, for a total value of $305,640,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,580,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $4,458,803.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,361 shares of company stock worth $312,782,451. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 243.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 239,173 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $10,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,023,000 after purchasing an additional 173,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.