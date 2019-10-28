Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Hanger has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In related news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 299,753 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hanger by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

