Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 3,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

