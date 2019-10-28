Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MBNKF. ValuEngine raised Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Metro Bank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

