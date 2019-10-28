Zacks Investment Research Lowers Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $609,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

