Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Stepan to a sector underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $101.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $194,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $310,789.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

