Zacks Investment Research Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Sell

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

NYSE:STM opened at $22.38 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

