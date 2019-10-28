Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:WK opened at $41.23 on Friday. Workiva has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $25,312,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $3,419,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

