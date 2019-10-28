Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE:IRS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,982. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 24.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

