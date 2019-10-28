Zacks: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.18. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 352.17% and a negative return on equity of 412.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

