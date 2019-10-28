Zetacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $141,758.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $141,758.00 and $7,214.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.02822870 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00703732 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,483,757 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.