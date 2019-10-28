Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NASDAQ Z opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,301.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $391,189. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,564,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,480,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,814,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,872 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,581,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

