Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 116.5% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

