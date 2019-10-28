Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 454,784 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

