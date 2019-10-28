Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,220 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,297 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,422 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

