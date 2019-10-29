$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $239.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

