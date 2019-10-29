$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 838,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,032. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 1,642,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

