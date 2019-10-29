-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ENDRA Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. ENDRA Life Sciences comprises 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 10.50% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

