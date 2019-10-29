-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.