$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.47. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen purchased 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,732.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 900,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,294. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

