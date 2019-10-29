$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,319,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,539,000 after acquiring an additional 632,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,693,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,714 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $115,641,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

