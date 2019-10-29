0xcert Market Capitalization Tops $320,485.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 23% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $320,485.00 and approximately $65,125.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.79 or 0.05627626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031963 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

