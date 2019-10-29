$1.30 EPS Expected for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,944,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.