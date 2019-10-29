$1.32 EPS Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.31. Verisign posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Verisign stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,631. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.62. Verisign has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 35.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 3.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

