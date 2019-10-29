10,898 Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.