$137.95 Million in Sales Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $137.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $140.60 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $108.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $524.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.20 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $568.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 1,826,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $29,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 904.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

