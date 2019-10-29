1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €46.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.96 ($46.47).

ETR:DRI opened at €24.22 ($28.16) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.18 and a 200-day moving average of €28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

