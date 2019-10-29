1,714 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

VRSK traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. 60,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,671. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

