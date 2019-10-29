$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce sales of $18.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.74 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 billion to $71.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.11 billion to $73.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $123.60. 4,877,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.