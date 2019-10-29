200 Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Bought by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DTE Energy by 153.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

