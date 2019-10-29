2,582 Shares in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $142,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 131.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $947.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPFH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $72,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

