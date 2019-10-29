$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report $307.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.04 million. Curo Group reported sales of $300.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 449.47%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CURO traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 640,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,522. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $607.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Curo Group by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Curo Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Curo Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curo Group by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Curo Group by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

