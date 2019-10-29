3,970 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.77. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. National Research had a return on equity of 124.11% and a net margin of 24.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 864,692 shares of company stock valued at $53,606,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

