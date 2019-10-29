3D Asset Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

3D Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.4% of 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $805,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 333,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 118,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,387 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.