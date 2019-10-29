3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Set at $177.00 by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.06 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

