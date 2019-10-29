$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

CORE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,044. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $379,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 20.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 170.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

