410 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

