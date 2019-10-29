$543.49 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce sales of $543.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $537.17 million and the highest is $549.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $525.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.11. 1,984,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,179. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.