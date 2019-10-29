6,034 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSXJ remained flat at $$33.84 during trading on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

